Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 85,884 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

