Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.37% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,540,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,714,000 after acquiring an additional 68,476 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,549,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,214 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 223,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

JCI opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

