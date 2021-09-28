Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.32 Million Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USO. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

