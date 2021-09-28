Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $271.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.96 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.