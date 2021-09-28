Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 6,857 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 958.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 666,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 603,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

VZ stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

