Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $301.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average is $282.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.