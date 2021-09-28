Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. 431,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,680,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.