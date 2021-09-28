Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.52. 540,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

