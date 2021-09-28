PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report ($1.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.92). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 16,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,282. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

