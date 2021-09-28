Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BJRI. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

