Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KB Home Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.