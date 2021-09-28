Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $133.14 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $90.96 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

