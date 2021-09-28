Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE:FUL opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

