Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.91 million-$257.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.34 million.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $330.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.