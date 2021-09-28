Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $10,320,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RL traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.64. 12,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

