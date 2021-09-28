Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

