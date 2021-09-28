Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of REPH opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 466,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 367,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.