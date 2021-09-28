RED (RED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,413.55

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $433,413.55 and approximately $2,903.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00347789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.