Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.11

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 1076216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

