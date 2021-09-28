Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

NYSE CE opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.63. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $103.30 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

