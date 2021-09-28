Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

