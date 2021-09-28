Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 280,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $254.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $195.75 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.