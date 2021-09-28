Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $364,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

