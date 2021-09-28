Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $378,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after buying an additional 74,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.