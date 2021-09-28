Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.61.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,787 shares of company stock worth $2,038,917 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

