Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,300 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 33.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 108.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 55.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

