Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.43. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

