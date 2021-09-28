ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $279.48

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $279.48, but opened at $268.00. ResMed shares last traded at $265.25, with a volume of 325 shares.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.06 and a 200 day moving average of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $335,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in ResMed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

