Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report sales of $883.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.