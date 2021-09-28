Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sapiens International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

