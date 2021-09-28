Rhumbline Advisers Has $770,000 Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

