Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $734,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SKIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.