Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 44,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 305,824 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,412. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.