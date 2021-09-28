Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,907 shares of company stock worth $12,269,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
