Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,907 shares of company stock worth $12,269,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.