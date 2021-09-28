Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.