Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,628 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of TriState Capital worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

