Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 11,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 602.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 625,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 536,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $16,608,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

