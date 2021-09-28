Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

NYSE:SMG opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.54.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.