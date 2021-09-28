Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOAC opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

