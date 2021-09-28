Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO opened at $276.79 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

