Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.