Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 9,238.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth approximately $61,031,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth approximately $11,393,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the second quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.