Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.