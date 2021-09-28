Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RCKHF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration Plc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Falkland Islands, Greater Mediterranean, and Corporate. The company was founded by Samuel John Moody, David Bodecott, and Richard Faras Visick in February 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

