Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $620.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $491.56.

Shares of MPWR opened at $509.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $269.29 and a one year high of $521.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.72.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

