Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.67.

RCL stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,697 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

