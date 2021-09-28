Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,945.09 ($25.41).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £124.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,596.20 ($20.85). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,436.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,390.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.