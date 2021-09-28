Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,819. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

