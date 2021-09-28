Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSFY opened at $7.05 on Monday. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.
Rubis Company Profile
