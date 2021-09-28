Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

